13-year-old injured in accidental shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 13-year-old was injured in an accidental shooting Friday night.

According to Metro police, it happened in the 3000 block of Nolensville Pike at 6:45 p.m.

Three people were in a car when the teen was shot by someone else in the vehicle.

The driver then drove to a vacant lot at 330 Wallace Road, where they called police. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

His father is now at the hospital, and Youth Services is looking into what happened.