Sumner County doctor accused of prescribing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Sumner County doctor is accused of prescribing drugs in exchange for sexual favors.

Dr. Lawrence Valdez was arrested Thursday. He is a medical doctor licensed in Tennessee and Kentucky, who specializes in emergency medicine.

Officials with the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force started investigating Valdez in February after receiving complaints about him.

According to authorities, a further investigation by the drug task force and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation revealed that Valdez had prescribed narcotics and other drugs in exchange for money and sexual acts from multiple people.

The doctor has been charged with five counts of issuing prescriptions for narcotics outside the scope of medical practice.

Valdez was booked into the Sumner County Jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

One condition of his bond is the surrender of his DEA prescription license.