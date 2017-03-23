So far this year, 569 cars stolen in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police and the district attorney’s office are reminding drivers not to leave cars running unattended.

According to Davidson County’s juvenile court, 40 juveniles have had petitions against them for stealing 41 cars. One is charged with two car thefts.

Across the county, there have been 569 vehicles reported stolen this year. Seventy-eight percent of the cars stolen were taken with keys.

Of the 569 vehicles reported stolen, 38 percent were left running.

“A lot of people don’t want to lock their car,” Asst. Dist. Attorney Stacy Miller said. “Our kids will roam through a parking lot and just pull on the door handles.”

Miller said stealing cars is a crime of opportunity. The teens do not hotwire the cars or use sophisticated technology.

“They call them hot boxes,” she said. “They come upon a car that is running. They pull on the door handle and, if it opens, they hop in and drive away.”

The cars then end up in crashes, ditched after a joy ride, sometimes sold to unsuspecting buyers or used to commit other crimes.

On March 16, three teens were arrested after a high-speed chase on Interstate 40 in a stolen car. Police had to deploy spike strips to stop the car.

Metro police arrested Jose Calderon-Auguilar, 17, Francis Hernandez-Aguilar, 17, and a 15-year-old boy following the chase.

They group was also charged with the armed robbery of a cab driver in Donelson and are suspected for committing a carjacking in La Vergne.

Police recovered a sawed-off shotgun in the vehicle.

Residents and drivers are urged to continue to Park Smart. The campaign reminds drivers to lock their vehicle, secure their valuables and take their keys with them.

Data shows that the vast majority of stolen vehicles are taken with the keys.

In 2016, there were 1,778 vehicles stolen. Of those cars, 1,210 cars or 68 percent were taken with the keys because they were made available or left inside the car.

That year, of the 1,778 cars, 313 cars or 18 percent were stolen while the vehicles were left running.

News 2 went to a South Nashville gas station where we found multiple drivers who left their cars running unattended while they were inside the store.

Metro police said that contributes to the unattended car thefts during the warmer months. During the winter, it tends to be cars left running in driveways to warm.

“I never worry,” Vincent Washington said. “I have never had any problems. I don’t think anyone is going to take my car.”

Rodge Blum said his car’s age makes him confident that no one will steal his car, even if he leaves it running at the gas station.

“It is an old 1980s car so no one is going to want to steal it,” he said. “It is just an old work car.”

He continued, pointing to his dog on the front seat, “As you can see my buddy is there ready to defend it at all costs.”

Drivers who leave their cars running unattended can be held liable for damages caused by their vehicle if it is used to commit a crime or is involved in a crash.

The exception is when a car has a remote starter that allows the car to run without a key inside and the car has an automatic engine kill function if someone tries to drive it away.