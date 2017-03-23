Predators beat Flames 3-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pekka Rinne made 24 saves and the Nashville Predators cooled off the Calgary Flames 3-1 Thursday evening at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators won by killing off all five Calgary power play opportunities, and they made the most of only 17 shots on goal the entire game.

Calle Jarnkrok got the first goal of the game in the second period when Craig Smith fed him the puck right in front of the net. It’s Jarnkrok’s 15th of the season and that’s a career high.

Moments later it was Colin Wilson feeding Colton Sissons for a 2-0 lead. This was Sissons sixth goal of the season, and it was his 100th career game.

After Calgary cut the lead in half, Ryan Ellis scored unassisted to give the Predators and Rinne some breathing room at 3-1. It was also Ellis’ 15th goal of the season.

Wilson continued his strong play for Nashville with two more assists.

Despite the win, the Predators are still fourth in the Central Division with 85 points. The St. Louis Blues also have 85 points but own the tie breaker by virtue of having more victories.

The Predators are down to just nine games to get past St. Louis