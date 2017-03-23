Nashville welcomes 2 of world’s best soccer teams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Think of it like Packers vs Steelers only with a soccer ball and fans who never get to watch the best teams in the world play.

That is what you will get in Nashville this summer as English Premiere League powers Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur play at Nissan Stadium July 29.

Thursday at Nissan Stadium, Music City welcomed personnel from both clubs, including two former players, to start generating excitement.

Nashville fans turned out for the event, singing their respective songs and cheers.

Tottenham legend Ledley King and Manchester City legend Paul Dickov talked for several minutes promoting the game as one of the best to be played in America.

Members of Nashville FC, including CEO Court Jeske, were in attendance as their USL club was in full support and is hoping to generate interest while using some of the momentum of this summer’s big game.

Organizers of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur say they are expecting a possible sellout and at the very least a big success.

“This is a fantastic event. You have two globally successful brands and clubs that are coming to our city and our town to play the world’s game at the highest level,” Jeske told News 2.

“You know, even the turnout today is great. Both sets of fans coming out here, you can see how much they are really looking forward to the game, but you know, it’s a big, big game to the biggest teams in the premiere league,” King said.