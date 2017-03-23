Metro police to hold press conference on South Nashville bar shooting

News 2 will livestream the press conference at 3:30 p.m. Watch above or click here from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are expected to give an update in the murder of a South Nashville bar owner.

Gitem Demissie was shot and killed last weekend while closing up the Ibex Ethiopian Bar and Restaurant for the night.

A masked man reportedly approached the 41-year-old and shot him multiple times. Metro police said the murder was targeted.

On Thursday, authorities are expected to update the case at 3:30 p.m. and provide surveillance News 2 was warned may be graphic.

An arrested has yet to be made. Anyone with relevant information about him or who may be responsible for his murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.