Man receives 43-year sentence for 2015 Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has received a 43-year sentence for a fatal August 2015 shooting.

Demarcus Gonner pled guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and received a sentence of 43 years.

He was arrested in Missouri in 2015 for the murder of Muslah Al-Nimar outside a Haywood Lane gas station.

According to police, Al-Nimar arrived at the gas station just after 4 p.m. with two friends to sell marijuana to Oscar Lara and Gonner.

During the interaction between the two parties, police said Lara and Gonner, both 19, allegedly pulled pistols on Al-Nimar.

Police said Al-Nimar struggled with one of the suspects over the gun before he was shot multiple times.