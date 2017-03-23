Man ran over by trailer at Antioch apartment complex

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is recovering after he was ran over by a trailer at an Antioch apartment complex early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Hickory Highlands Apartments off Bell Road around 12:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the man was on his patio when he was hit by a the trailer, which was hauled by a vehicle that was not in park.

Officers responded to the scene and were able to lift the trailer off the man.

He was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

No additional information was released.