Man indicted in Knoxville parents’ murder, dismemberment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments for a Baton Rouge man arrested for killing and dismembering his parents.

Joel Michael Guy Jr., 28, is accused of murdering his parents and dissolving their bodies in acid last fall.

Guy faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of abusing a corpse, and two counts of felony murder.

His parents–Joel Michael Guy Sr, 61, and Lisa Guy, 55, –were murdered sometime between Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 last year in their Knoxville home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said both suffered vicious stab wounds and were dismembered. Their remains were found in multiple rooms in the house.

The sheriff’s office also said Guy places portions of the remains in an acid-based solution in an attempt to destroy evidence.

He was arrested on Nov. 29, 2016 at his apartment complex in Baton Rouge and is being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $2,000,000 bond.