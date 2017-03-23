Man forced to withdraw money from ATM near Brentwood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was reportedly forced to withdraw money from his ATM in south Nashville early Thursday morning.

The victim told police he met an escort off Craigslist when he was taken to the Fifth Third Bank at Nippers Corner around 1:15 a.m.

Metro police said the suspect threatened the victim to withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was let out of the vehicle, walked to the nearby Xaxby’s and called 911, according to police.

No weapon was reportedly used in the crime.

The suspect was described as a tall woman in a black, 4-door Dodge Charger.

No additional information was released.