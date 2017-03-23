In wake of recent robberies, Mt. Juliet holds community meeting

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Mt. Juliet are working to solved robbery cases for which they believe teenagers are responsible.

Authorities are holding a community meeting Thursday night to address the crimes as it seems many have questions and concerns.

Over the weekend, there was the report of a homeless man who fired shots at two people in a nearby wooded area.

Then there was an unrelated crime on Monday when a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint.

PREVIOUS: Mt. Juliet police continue to search for suspects in armed robberies

Police do think that robbery could be connected to other similar crimes in Mt. Juliet and in Hermitage.

“Neighbors and residents are concerned about what happened over the weekend in the neighborhood. That’s why were having the meeting,” confirmed Lt. Tyler Chandler.

He said police leadership as well as an HOA president and city commissioner for that district will be present to talk and answer questions.

“Just to be there to deliver the facts, but also we can hear their concerns that they may have and also have a good conversation about what is been happening,” Chandler added.