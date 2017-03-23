Groundbreaking held for 193-unit apartment building in The Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – A groundbreaking was held Thursday for a new multi-use development with 193 apartments in The Nations.

The Flats at Silo Bend will be built on 37.7 acres at the corner of Centennial Boulevard and New York Avenue.

Along with the apartments, also planned for the site are single-family homes, office space, retail buildings, and other apartments. See a gallery of renderings below this story.

“This is an exciting milestone for The Nations community,” said Mary Carolyn Roberts, councilwoman for District 20. “After many months of preparation, we are excited to officially break ground on this development. We know the mixed-use space will be beneficial both for our neighborhood and the surrounding areas.”

Silo Bend touches the southern bank of the Cumberland River and is renamed for the 200-foot abandoned concrete grain silo that sits on the property.

Officials also said plans were announced to pain a large-scale mural on the silo. Australian artist Guido van Helten was selected for the project.

Van Helten plans to visit Nashville in May to meet with residents, learn about The Nations and develop the concept for the mural.

