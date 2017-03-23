Dickson County quilting queen has quilts all over Middle Tennessee

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bernice Stokes can’t even tell you how long she’s been making quilts.

“I don’t know how old I was when I quilted, and they quit pulling out my stitches when I wasn’t looking.”

Quilting is just in her DNA.

“I’ve got what I call a studio in my basement. These ladies come down, and my oldest grandson calls it nanny’s sweat shop, ha!”

She founded the Courthouse Quilters Guild almost 20 years ago. She’s a former vice mayor and post master and was the Grand Marshall of the White Bluff Christmas Parade a year ago.

You can spot her quilts all over Middle Tennessee.

“I have one at city hall, one at the Dickson County Library, my different doctors have them…” she said.

Her newest quilt is extra special.

Five generations have roamed the halls of William James Middle School in White Bluff. Thanks to WJMS Principal Jan Ford, one of her quilts will be displayed in the front of the school she attended as a child.

Principal Ford came across some old uniforms in the school colors in one of their storage closets.

“I found the band uniforms and they were not in use anymore. We figured they were a little over 20 years old, and somebody said what are you going to do with them? She was the first person that came to my mind,” the school administrator told News 2.

Stokes says it was by far the hardest quilt she has ever made due to the thickness of the band uniforms.

She doesn’t sell many of her quilts, but it’s not just a hobby either.

Her comfort quilts have gone to churches for families who are battling illnesses, to victims who have lost everything in tornadoes, and her talent even touches families of fallen soldiers through donations to Home of the Brave.

“You do everything for the glory of God. You don’t do it for personal glory. This is just something you do that gives Him glory.”

Stokes hosts a Tuesday quilting group and welcomes new members with different experience levels. Contact her at bsquilts@bellsouth.net for more information.