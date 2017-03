MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 100 people are camping out for the grand opening a new Chick-fil-A in Murfreesboro.

There is a lot of anticipation for the new restaurant, which would be the second franchise in Murfreesboro.

The first 100 people in the door will receive free chicken for a year.

The new location is on Memorial Boulevard and doors are scheduled to open at 6 a.m. Thursday.

