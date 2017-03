MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – An AMBER Alert was issued and quickly cancelled Thursday afternoon for a baby out of Memphis.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Isiah Edwards, 1, was found by Memphis police just after 3:15 p.m.

Officials previously said the boy was inside a car that was stolen on Knight Arnold Road in Memphis hours earlier around 12:40 p.m.

It’s unclear where Isiah was found or with who. Further details were not immediately known.