$24K reward offered in 1998 unsolved murder in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of dollars are now being offered in a cold case out of Hardeman County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation hopes the creation of the $24,000 reward will encourage people to come forward with information in the case.

Michael Bell was shot to death on July 23, 1998 while working as a clerk at the McKee’s Stateline Convenience Store on Highway 125S between Middleton, Tennessee, and Walnut, Mississippi, when he was shot to death.

The investigation revealed an unknown individual shot and killed him and then left the store in a 1990s General Motors model sedan. The suspect then drove toward Walnut, Mississippi.

The TBI says information gathered during the investigation indicates robbery doesn’t appear to have been the motive.

Authorities believe he was instead the target of a coordinated murder.

The FBI has now joined the TBI and the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office to continue to “aggressively investigate” Bell’s murder.

New leads are being developed along with the creation of the $24,000 reward. Investigators believe there are people in the community who can provide information that will assist in helping solve this crime.

Anyone who has information about the July 23, 1998 murder of Michael Bell at the McKee’s Stateline Convenience Store in Hardeman County is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.