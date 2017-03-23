2 wanted after ATM stolen from Smyrna restaurant

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Smyrna are hoping the public can help find two suspects who went into a restaurant and stole an ATM.

The two men entered Darlin’s Bar and Grill on Hazelwood Drive this past Tuesday, according to authorities.

The suspects took an ATM and cash from within the business.

Anyone who may have information as to the identity of the two suspects or where the vehicle may be located is asked to contact Detective Allan Nabours with the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5434.