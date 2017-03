MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two families were displaced by an apartment fire in Murfreesboro Thursday.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the Chariot Point Apartments on 1712 Northfield Boulevard.

The fire was in two units of building Q, but firefighters were able to keep it from spreading. The blaze appeared to have started in the chase between the two apartments.

The Red Cross is assisting those affected.

No other details about the fire have been released.