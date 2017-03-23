1 arrested, another sought for Hendersonville kidnapping

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was arrested and a man is being sought for a kidnapping in Hendersonville earlier this week.

On Tuesday night, police were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of Center Point Road.

The victim told authorities two people had been holding him against his will for 24 hours.

According to the man, he was lured to the apartment by 39-year-old Cleopatra Lewis. Once inside, he was reportedly beaten by Shamain Johnson, 39.

After police confirmed the victim’s statement, they obtained warrants for the arrest of Lewis and Johnson.

Lewis was taken into custody without incident Thursday and booked into the Sumner County Jail.

She was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, and theft.

Officials are continuing to search for Johnson. He has active warrants for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, and theft.

Anyone with information regarding this or other crime is encouraged to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.