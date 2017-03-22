The Latest: Democrat criticizes head of intel panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on investigations into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee is accusing the Republican leader of the committee of creating “profound doubt” about the committee’s ability to conduct an independent investigation about Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff is responding after Republican Rep. Devin Nunes said Trump transition officials’ communications may have been scooped up in legal surveillance and then improperly distributed.

Schiff is criticizing the GOP chairman for disclosing that information outside the White House before disclosing it to the rest of the committee. Schiff says that’s not the way to conduct a credible investigation.

Schiff says Nunes must decide whether he’s the committee chairman or a White House surrogate. He says he’s more convinced than ever that an independent commission must investigate.

—

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he feels “somewhat” vindicated by statements by the House Intelligence chairman on the legal and incidental surveillance of the president and Trump transition officials.

Trump says in response to a question during a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus that he felt “somewhat” vindicated following his briefing by Republican House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes of California.

The president says, “I very much appreciated the fact that they found what they found.”

Trump has claimed that former President Barack Obama’s wiretapped his New York skyscraper last year. But FBI Director James Comey and the head of the National Security Agency said this week that there was no evidence to back up Trump’s assertions