Titans agree to terms with Tim Lelito

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday afternoon they have agreed to terms with vetwean offensive lineman Tim Lelito.

“Tim is another player who fits our mold of being tough, dependable and team-first,” said Titans General Manager Jon Robinson.

Lelito is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints and he has logged 63 games played, with 24 starts.

During his NFL career he has registered starts at left guard, right guard, center and extra tight end.

“He is a versatile player who can plat center, either guard, extra tight end or even a jumbo fullback. I saw him play twice a year when I was in Tampa and he played in a good system for the Saints. He is a smart player who will fit in well with that position group.”

Lelito entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent from Grand Valley State.