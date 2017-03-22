Tennessee lawmakers in middle of key House healthcare vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On the eve of a critical House vote, four Middle Tennessee Republicans, and one of them in particular, appear to be right in the middle of heavy lobbying from President Donald Trump to pass the GOP-led plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, whose district covers suburban Rutherford County along with rural areas of Middle Tennessee, was at the White House Wednesday morning to meet with Vice President Mike Pence as part of the House Freedom Caucus.

A spokesman for DesJarlais, who is also a medical doctor, said the representative is currently “leaning no.”

DesJarlais’ office also says that the representative spent time asking questions of President Trump while they flew together last week on Air Force One during a trip to Nashville.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn of suburban Williamson County, who was also with the president on Air Force One last week, is non-committal on the eve of the vote.

Her office told News 2, “At this time, we are still working to achieve more conservative and patient-centered changes. We are also speaking with our constituents and welcome their input.”

Both she and DesJairlais spoke at the Nashville rally with President Trump.

Rep. DesJarlais chose his words carefully before the crowd at Municpal Auditorium last Wednesday.

“This health care thing we are dealing with in Washington, you are hearing a lot about it,” he said during his brief speech prior to the president. “We are going to take our time and get it right. We should have repealed it on day one. If we made a mistake it was not doing it soon enough.”

The office of freshman representative David Kustoff, whose sprawling district includes Montgomery County, says it is working on a statement.

Rep. Diane Black of suburban Sumner County, who was not on the plane last week, is in the middle of the GOP-led plan as chair of the House Budget Committee.