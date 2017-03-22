TBI receives 700 tips in search for Elizabeth Thomas; AMBER Alert remains in effect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the search for missing Elizabeth Thomas continues, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it has received approximately 700 tips in the case.

Despite an ongoing AMBER Alert and the hundreds of tips, there have not been any credible sightings of Thomas, or her former high school teacher, who she is believed to be with, Tad Cummins. Both Thomas and Cummins disappeared on March 13 and neither have been seen or heard from since.

Authorities previously said Cummins groomed Thomas for months before their disappearance. The TBI said their efforts have unveiled a “troubling pattern of behavior, “which included researching teen marriage eight days before the 50-year-old and Thomas vanished.

Cummins is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

He is believed to be armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT.

On Friday, the TBI added Cummins to the state’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

The TBI would urge the public to remain vigilant and report any information that may prove beneficial in the ongoing search to 1-800-TBI-FIND.

