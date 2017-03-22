Suspect wanted for fatal shooting of south Nashville man arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect wanted for the shooting death of a man in south Nashville Saturday has been taken into custody.

Metro police reported 20-year-old Cortney Jenkins was arrested Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the pair got into an argument around 7 p.m. outside Jenkins’ Lewis Street residence in the J.C. Napier public housing development.

The altercation reportedly ended with Maupin being shot multiple times.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Jenkins was booked into the Metro jail and charged with criminal homicide. His bond was set at $350,000

.