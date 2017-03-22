Starwood property purchased for multi-use development

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – The land of a former concert venue in Antioch has been purchased for mixed use, including space for retail, commercial and residential development.

The property at 3839 Murfreesboro Pike, formerly known as Starwood Amphitheatre, was sold to PBR & T by Orange Murfreesboro LLC.

The project, named Starwood Commons, is expected to take years to complete.

The now vacant 65-acre lot was reportedly bought by Orange Murfreesboro LLC for $5.5 million in 2013 in a foreclosure sale, following years of neglect.

“The townhomes and retail shops within this development will further improve an already growing area,” said Sam Coleman, Metro Councilman for District 33, where the property resides. “The developer’s plan falls directly in line with the previous vision for redevelopment of this property. I don’t anticipate any changes in zoning for this site.”

The Murfreesboro Road property is zoned for 250 townhomes and 450,000 square feet of commercial space with restrictions. The development will include interior sidewalks and walking trails, low lighting and low signage. Infrastructure to support the development, including water, sewer, and gas, are already in place.

“For fifteen years, the Southeast community and Nashville have waited on a plan for Starwood Commons that would highlight our community and, at the same time, welcome new neighbors to Antioch,” added Coleman.

In its heyday of the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s, Starwood Amphitheater featured well-known performers like Aerosmith, Paul Simon, and Duran Duran. It was also host to several music festivals including Lollapalooza, Buzzfest, and Lilith Fair.

Artists would play in a covered pavilion for more than 17,000 fans, many perched on a sprawling grass hill surrounding the stage.

Vastland Starwood Development LLC, referred to as Vastland Realty at the time, bought the land after the amphitheatre shutdown in 2007.

The company destroyed the stage and made plans for a $100 million complex of townhomes and retail shops called Starwood Commons, but an economic downturn put those plans on hold.

In 2011, Metro Council decided to bring music back to Starwood for a limited time, but those plans also failed to materialize.