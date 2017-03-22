Nashville rights history in new name for Frederick Douglass Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A city park in Nashville is now named Frederick Douglass Park instead of Fred Douglas Park in a move to right history.

Several historians discovered the East Nashville park, originally built in the 1930s, was meant to be named after Frederick Douglas, the famed African-American leader, journalist, and statesman who lived in the late 1800s.

Douglass’ great, great grandson was at the ceremony Wednesday, telling News 2 the city did the right thing in changing the name.

“Having the name of the park and the community understand the meaning and that the park just like every other green space, being a safe place for families and children, I think that’s what’s really important,” said Kevin Douglass Greene.

The decision to correct the name of the park came earlier this month. The vote was unanimous.