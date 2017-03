MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Residents of Ashwood Cove Apartments in Murfreesboro have been evacuated as authorities investigate possible mortars in the area.

Murfreesboro police and Tennessee Highway Patrol deputies responded to the scene at the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities believe there are five mortars, a smoothbore gun for firing shells at high angles, at the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.