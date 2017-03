COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Maury Regional Health was placed on lockdown for a short time Wednesday after a visitor called 911 to report a man with a gun.

Columbia police responded to the call at 1:20 p.m.

Authorities say a patient at the hospital had his firearm with him, prompting a concerned visitor to call 911.

No threat was ever made, according to authorities.

The lockdown has been lifted and no one has been charged at this time.