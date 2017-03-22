Man shot by Lebanon police now booked on several charges

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man shot by a Lebanon police officer earlier this week has been released from the hospital.

Christian Galindo was booked into the Wilson County jail on multiple charges, the police department said Wednesday.

The 24-year-old was shot after a pursuit and crash off Interstate 40 in Mt. Juliet, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported.

Galindo was chased by an officer after authorities were called about a stolen car from a Lebanon business.

He now faces charges of theft over $60,000, reckless endangerment, and evading arrest.

Other charges stemming from our theft investigation are pending, Lebanon police said.