Ferris wheel could be built on Nashville riverfront

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – What do you think about a Ferris wheel in Nashville? No, not like the ones that are gone after a week at the fair or carnivals.

This one would be permanent, and the Metro Sports Authority is in very early discussions about it.

While nothing has been confirmed, one location being looked into is downtown next to the Cumberland River and Nissan Stadium.

“I am from Chicago and the Navy Pier Ferris Wheel is one of the coolest ways to see Chicago. And I think something like that here, especially in this location, I think it would be an awesome draw to bring people in and see the city,” said Hanna Radeke, who was visiting Nashville.

Icon Attractions is one of the companies interested in building the Ferris wheel. They told News 2 the proposed observation would offer beautiful view of the city and bring more activity to an under-served property.

In a statement to News 2, the company says it would be done without asking taxpayers to contribute tax dollars to the project.