Deputies cleared in shooting of off-duty Nashville firefighter

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators have cleared three Cheatham County deputies in the January shooting of an off-duty Nashville firefighter.

Deputies were reportedly dispatched after receiving a call that a woman was nearly run off the road on Sams Creek Road.

When officers arrived, the TBI says they saw a vehicle backing out of a driveway near where the call was reported and initiated a traffic stop in the driveway to determine if that car was involved.

According to a press release, Charles Holland came out of the home with a long gun and began walking toward the driveway where the stop was taking place.

A report by the District Attorney indicated Holland was outside of his home and made what were perceived as threatening movements after being commanded to show his hands.

The report said Holland did not identify himself and was holding what appeared to be a long rifle.

Deputies took cover behind a vehicle and fired their service weapons at Holland, who did not fire his weapon.

Holland was hit twice and treated for his injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. No law enforcement officers were injured.

According to his personnel file, Holland receives predominantly exemplary and commendable reviews each year as a firefighter.

Holland is also a non-faculty assistant wrestling coach at Harpeth Middle and High schools. He’s coached there since 2009.