Christiana Elementary to remain closed Thursday due to storm damage

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Christiana Elementary School in Rutherford County will remain closed for a second day on Thursday as crews continue to clean up storm damage.

According to Rutherford County Schools spokesman, James Evans, the school plans to reopen on Friday.

The school was damaged after a strong storm moved through the area on Tuesday evening. The school suffered major damage, including to its roof.

According to Evans, temporary roof repairs have been made. Thursday’s closure is in part so teachers can get their classrooms back in order before students return.