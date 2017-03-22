Christiana Elementary closed as crews clean up storm damage

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. — Students at Christiana Elementary are out of class Wednesday after storms damaged part of the building Tuesday afternoon.

A portion of the school’s roof, along with siding, was torn off during the storm.

Maintenance crews worked until 10 p.m. Tuesday cleaning up debris and water from inside the hallways of the school.

During the storm, students, teachers and parents were inside the school for numerous events and meetings. News 2 was told that everyone was able to take cover and no one was injured.

There is no word on how long the school will need to be closed at this time.

A member of the maintenance team told News 2 crews will be back out Wednesday to continue cleaning up and repairing the building.

Christiana Elementary School Damage March 21, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: WKRN Photo: WKRN Photo: WKRN Photo: WKRN