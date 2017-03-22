Campaign launched to stop drugged driving across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is launching a new campaign to stop drunk driving and also drugged driving.

Law enforcement from across the state launched the Stop Drugged Driving campaign on Wednesday.

Joey and Tammy Leonard were there for the announcement after losing their daughter, her husband, and their 12-day old baby in a car crash two years ago.

The driver, Benjamin Franklin, was on oxycodone. He was convicted for vehicular homicide and driving under the influence just this month.

“Is it really, really worth it?” questioned Joey Leonard. “You could completely devastate a family. The person that did this will get a certain amount of time, but our family has a life sentence.”

As part of the campaign, law enforcement hope addicts will get help before they get behind the wheel.

If you need help, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-800-662-HELP.