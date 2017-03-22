Afton grandmother charged with murder of pregnant woman

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Afton woman is accused of murdering the mother of her grandchild in late August.

The body of 21-year-old Jessie Morrison, who was pregnant at the time of her death, was found along Jud Neal Loop in Afton.

During a joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, authorities identified Vonda Star Smith as a suspect.

Smith is the grandmother of one of Morrison’s children.

A grand jury indicted Smith with two counts of first-degree murder.

She was arrested and booked into the Greene County jail on a $800,000 bond.