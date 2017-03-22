5 teens caught on camera breaking into Donelson home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five high schoolers were caught on home security cameras breaking into a Donelson home.

The homeowner told News 2 they kicked in the back door to get inside before taking several thousands of dollars worth of items.

Cameras captured five boys and one girl walking around inside the home before leaving with a pair of binoculars, documents and a BB gun, among other things.

Homeowner James Garrett told News 2 he feels victimized but resolves to further protect his home.

“You get violated like this and you react by making it better – putting more cameras, that’s a lessoned learned from this event is more cameras,” said Garrett.

Garrett is already working to install new cameras.

No arrests have been made and the theft is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

