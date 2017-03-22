2 women robbed at gunpoint outside Opry Mills movie theater

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating another armed robbery where the suspect approached his victims in a busy parking lot.

The latest incident occurred Tuesday night in the parking lot outside the movie theater at Opry Mills.

Two women were walking to their cars after seeing a movie when they were approached by a man with a gun. The suspect demanded the victim’s purses and, after they complied, got into a car and left.

The crime comes after several similar robberies in Hermitage and Mt. Juliet.

The victims, who spoke to News 2 on the condition that their identities were not revealed, said the event was traumatizing.

“The first time I went out today, I did look over my shoulder,” one of the victims said Wednesday. “I heard the wind blowing and turned around to see what was behind me, and I’ve never had to do that before. I’ve lived in Nashville for four years, and I’ve never felt like I have to look over my shoulder before until today.”

The women spoke to News 2 because they wanted to get the word out about the recent crimes.

“I think, just letting people know that there is a pattern of this happening around that area, is good to know. Be careful.” “Right. And even though you can’t avoid areas forever, maybe go just in the daytime, or go with a larger group. Not just two females alone.”

Metro police are investigating whether the Opry Mills incident is connected to the other robberies.