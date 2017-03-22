16-year-old shot in attempted robbery in Springfield

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon in an attempted robbery.

Chief David Thompson with Springfield police told News 2 it happened at 3:25 p.m. on Dimaggio Drive.

The chief said the victim showed up to NorthCrest Medical Center and was transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Neither the teenagers name nor condition has been released at this time.

Chief Thompson told News 2 there are two suspects and one has been taken into custody.

Further details weren’t immediately released.

