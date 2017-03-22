1 injured in shooting outside east Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man was injured when he was shot outside a home in east Nashville Tuesday night.

It happened in the 2800 block of Bronte Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 the man was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is not cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives are at the hospital speaking with the victim’s family members.

No suspect description or additional information was immediately released.

