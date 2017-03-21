Wife accused of shooting husband charged with 2nd degree murder

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 52-year-old woman accused of shooting her husband inside their Dickson home is now charged with second degree murder.

Upon their arrival to the home on Long Hall Road just after 8 p.m. Monday, deputies found Kevin Rich lying on the floor with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said there was an altercation between Rich and his wife, Deirdre, before the shooting. According to a release, at some point Deirdre allegedly went and got a shotgun, loaded it and fired a single shot, killing her husband.

She is now charged with second degree murder and is being held on a $350,000 bond. Deirdre Rich is scheduled to appear in court on March 31.

The investigation is ongoing.