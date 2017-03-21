Robert Arnold moved from Kentucky jail to West Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold has been from a county jail in Kentucky to a federal holding facility in West Tennessee.

Federal indictments accused Arnold and others of scheming to profit off the sale of electronic cigarettes at the Rutherford County jail. Arnold pled guilty earlier this year.

Now, Arnold is trying to get his sentencing date moved up and it could happen as early as April 3.

It is still unclear where he will serve his time after being sentenced.

