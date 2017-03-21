Potential for strong storms on Tuesday in middle Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Those in middle Tennessee need to stay weather alert on Tuesday.

A cold front will trigger showers and storms Tuesday afternoon, some of which could be severe.

The Severe Prediction Center has put Nashville and points south of the city under a slight risk for severe weather. Everyone else in the area is under a marginal risk. Click here for the News 2 StormTracker Forecast.

The main threats with this line of storms are large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The storms should move into middle Tennessee around 3 p.m. and be out of the area by 9 p.m., so plan your afternoon commute accordingly.

Take the power and reliability of News 2 StormTracker with you wherever you go. Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe or wintry weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play