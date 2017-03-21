Police investigate multiple robberies in Hermitage, Mt. Juliet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say right now they have no reason to believe recent robberies in Mt. Juliet are connected to similar crimes in the Hermitage area.

Police in Mt. Juliet are investigating two robberies they believe are connected.

The first incident occurred on Sunday, March 19, when a woman’s purse was stolen by an armed teen in the parking lot of Publix on S. Mt. Juliet Road.

The second incident took place late Monday morning, when a pizza delivery driver was robbed by an armed teen while making a delivery on Leesa Ann Lane.

In both incidents, the suspects were described as thin, black male teenagers wearing hooded sweatshirts with the hoods pulled up.

Later on Monday, a woman was robbed outside her Hermitage apartment on Hermitage Park Drive.

Roberta Stephens says she was talking with a neighbor when a young black man walked up, pointed a gun at them, and demanded her purse.

“I thought it was a joke. I said no!” Stephens told News 2. “Then, as he ripped my purse off my should, I fell into the bushes.”

Stephens injured her knee but, for the most part, she’s okay physically. Emotionally, the event was traumatizing.

“When I went to sleep last night, I couldn’t sleep,” said Stephens. “Every time I closed my eyes, I saw that gun in my face.”

Police describe the Hermitage Park Drive suspect as a black male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds, wearing all dark clothing.

Another robbery took place later Monday night. A 52-year-old man was robbed while he was delivering pizzas on Arbor Lake Boulevard. Police say two young black men, both wearing hooded sweatshirts, fled on foot after the robbery.

Metro police told News 2 they don’t think the two Hermitage robberies are connected.

All the robberies are actively under investigation.