Pets of the Week for March 20, 2017

Bridgett – 3-years-old A138170

Hi guys, I’m Bridgett! I am patiently awaiting my furr-ever home, as I have been here for a month! That makes me our shelters longest staying resident! I’m a sweet girl who loves to play outside but will also assist you in being a couch potato. Please come visit me at MACC so I can show you how awesome I am!

Addie – 8-years-old A137543

A note from her Bow Wow Breakout Family:

Addie is absolutely one of the sweetest dogs we’ve ever had at the shelter. She is timid at first, but warms up quickly. Addie is very quiet, with a kind and gentle demeanor, and an impressive way of putting anyone she meets at ease. She is very sociable, and is wonderful with other dogs and people.

Oreo – 5-years-old A139742

Hi everyone, I’m Oreo! I got that name because I’m a big black and white ball of fluff! I would do best in a house that didn’t have any cats, but other than that I’m not picky!

