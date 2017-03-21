Nonprofit donates children’s books for Smyrna officers to carry in patrol cars

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A nonprofit organization donated more than 100 children’s books to the Smyrna Police Department on Tuesday.

The books donated by Friends of Smyrna Library will be carried in officers’ vehicles and will be used in instances where a child has been involved in a traumatic event.

Friends of Smyrna Library was formed to help promote the city’s public library and is located inside Linebaugh Public Library at 400 Enon Springs West.

For more information on the nonprofit, visit their Facebook page.