Nashville nonprofit hopes to make Cinderella run in Brackets for Good

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One Nashville nonprofit is trying to make a Cinderella run this March Madness.

They are competing in Brackets for Good, which is a friendly tournament that’s not about winning or losing. It’s about raising money.

The first-ever Brackets for Good Nashville Tournament is raising awareness and funds for Music City charities.

The contest, like an NCAA Tournament Bracket, sets a field of various nonprofits and each week they compete one-on-one to raise money.

The winner moves on to compete against the next charity.

Amy Saffell, Excutive Director of ABLE Youth, has raised enough to advance her nonprofit to the Engaged 8–like the Elite 8 for March Madness.

“I’m trying to challenge people whose brackets are busted in the NCAA tournament to join ours because ours is not. We’re still going,” Saffell told News 2.

“We’re a wheelchair sports and independence organization for kids. We start at about two years old and follow our kids through high school graduation and through college,” she explained of ABLE Youth.

Saffell says their main objective is to help kids learn how to be independent. They hope to help them graduate high school and work or go to college afterward.

“We have a wheelchair basketball team and we do wheelchair racing, and all these things, you know, take money. We’re trying to do our best to get the word out and we’re hopefully the little non-profit that could,” she said.

Brackets for Good was started in Indianapolis in 2012 and has already raised more than $2.75 million.

This year alone they’ve raised more than half a million dollars for local charities. To donate, visit BFG.org.