Nashville man accused of producing child pornography enters guilty plea

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 35-year-old Nashville man has plead guilty to 16 counts of production of child pornography and one count of transportation of child pornography.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Jack Smith, Jarratt Turner took sexually explicit images and videos of an infant boy and toddler girl on 16 different occasions between October 2014 and May of 2015 while babysitting the two.

The images included depictions of him sexually molesting the two children.

The release also said Turner also distributed these images via the internet to other like-minded individuals.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to 500 years in prison when sentenced on Oct. 11, 2017.