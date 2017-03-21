Man arrested after reportedly sneaking into car, holding woman at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested when Metro police say he got into the backseat of a car and held a gun to a passenger’s neck.

According to an affidavit, the incident happened at the Shell gas station on Haywood Lane.

Authorities said a woman was inside paying for the gas while her husband got out of the car to put air in the tires. That’s when the suspect got into into the vehicle’s backseat.

When the woman got back to the car, the suspect pressed a gun to her neck and demanded money, according to the affidavit.

Once the husband saw this, he tried to stop the suspect but was hit.

After a short search, police found the suspect at an apartment complex on Apache Trail.

According to the affidavit, Charles Phillips, 20, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Phillips is due in court Wednesday.