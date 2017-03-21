Investigators review surveillance as AMBER Alert remains in effect

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the search for Elizabeth Thomas and her former high school teacher continues after a week, investigators are continuing to track down leads in the case.

News 2 has learned investigators have reviewed surveillance video from Stan’s Restaurant and Market in Columbia that was taken on Sunday, March 19 after someone saw two people who they thought resembled 15-year-old Thomas and Tad Cummins.

“We have excellent surveillance video. So they looked at the video, took video of the video and then they are going to follow up,” said Chuck Killion, General Manager for Stan’s Restaurant.

News 2 reached out to the sheriff’s department to find out whether they believe the two people in the surveillance video could be Thomas and Cummins. We have yet to hear back from them.

“There is a picture of her, identically of her on one of the websites that we blew up side by side,” said Killion.

PHOTOS: AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas

The attorney representing Thomas’ family gave News 2 additional Instagram posts they obtained from Cummins social media account.

The believe the 50-year-old teacher and Thomas were communicating through social media prior to when they went missing.

One post read, “The best is yet to come,” while another said, “My heart’s so simple it only wants one thing, to beat close to yours.”

Anyone with information on Cummins or Thomas’ whereabouts is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

He is believed to be armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT.

