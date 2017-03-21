International soccer returns to Nashville with Machester City, Tottenham Hotspur

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The world’s game is headed back to Nissan Stadium with English Premier League bringing Manchester City F.C. and Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Saturday, July 29th.

The match is a part of the 2017 International Champions Cup.

“Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are two of the best clubs in English soccer with some of the most exciting competitors in the sport,” said Charlie Stillitano, Chairman of Relevent Sports. “Both clubs facing off in a such a unique and exciting city will be a once in a lifetime experience for the clubs and fans alike.”

The LA Galaxy and Tecos UAG played the first soccer match ever at Nissan Stadium.

Since then, the stadium hosted the men’s and women’s United States national teams and numerous CONCACAF and Olympic qualifying matches.

In 2011, Nashville hosted the United States and Paraguay and set the state record soccer attendance. That record fell in 2015 when the United States played Guatemala at Nissan Stadium.

The match kicks off at 5 p.m. on ESPN2. Tickets go on sale April 4.